COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — Feeling lucky?

Lottery players nationwide can test their luck Tuesday and Wednesday for a chance to win more than $440 million dollars.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is $445 million and Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is $420 million.

If a winner is drawn Tuesday, it would be the 12th largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

Tickets cost two dollars and can be bought up until one hour before the drawing is held. Drawings will be held at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday.

More than 22,000 winning tickets were sold in South Carolina for previous drawings.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are one in 303 million, and the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 293 million.