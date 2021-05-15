Mega Millions jackpot hits $468 million for Tuesday’s drawing

(WFXR) – Another drawing has come and gone, and with no one matching all five numbers and the Mega Ball on Friday, the jackpot has climbed to $468 million.

How do you win? A $2 ticket allows you – or a computer – to select five numbers between 1-70 as well as a Mega Ball, numbered 1-25. If you match all five numbers AND the Mega Ball, the jackpot is yours!

The next drawing in the multistate lottery is at 11 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets are available in the Carolinas and several other state and the District of Columbia.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are quite low. (Image courtesy of MegaMillions.com).

The Mega Millions is drawn every Tuesday and Friday night and each drawing there is no jackpot winner, the top prize climbs higher.