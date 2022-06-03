CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Friday announced that the owners of a property where 10 people were shot during a Memorial Day party have been called to court.

Annette and Paula Dickerson own a home on South Street where the party allegedly began before spilling over into a nearby vacant lot.

A court summons for Public Nuisance was issued by the City of Charleston Department of Livability and Tourism and CPD. Officials said that the property owners are being held accountable for creating an environment that led to the shootings, but not being charged in the shootings.

If found guilty, they could face up to 30 days in jail and/or over $1,000 in fines.

CPD said that since the incident, additional measures have been put in place to strengthen public safety and code enforcement in the area. Officers anticipate others involved before, during, and after will be held accountable as well.

“The citizens of Charleston deserve our very best and our criminal investigation will continue until an arrest, or arrests, are made,” CPD said.

Anyone with information on the incident or video from the incident is asked to contact CPD at (843) 743-7200.