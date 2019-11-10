Memorial held to celebrate life of 5-year-old Nevaeh Adams

SUMTER, SC (WLTX/WBTW) – Dozens came together Saturday to celebrate the life of Nevaeh Adams.

A memorial was held at the Canty Memorial Church of God in Christ in Sumter. That’s where family, friends and community members came together to honor her life.

Police say 5-year-old Nevaeh Adams was killed by the same person who killed her mother in August. Her body was discovered in a Richland County landfill in October.

At the service, speakers mentioned her loving spirit, fun personality and smile.

Family, meanwhile, asked for prayers to help them to heal.

“It’s when, I will say, the fanfare, when it’s over. In the middle of the night, in the stillness of your mind is when you’ll need strength and courage…. it’s when this family is going to need you all the most,” one speaker said. “To pray for them, to lift them up, to keep them encouraged.”

The family hopes to keep Adams’ memory alive and use her story to promote awareness for domestic violence.

“Our princess. Life is not fair, but now God has given us closure,” Tameka Zellars said. “Our hearts hurt that the outcome of your returning to us safely was not what we expected…. We will forever raise awareness in memory of you and your mother as we try to help others.”