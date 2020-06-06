Memorial services held for Floyd Saturday in NC

RAEFORD, N.C. – A private memorial service for George Floyd was underway Saturday afternoon at a Baptist church in Raeford, North Carolina.

Several hundred celebrants were in attendance. Worshipers sang along with a choir as a large photo of Floyd and a portrait of him adorned with an angel’s wings and halo sat at the front of the chapel.

Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer placed a knee on his neck for several minutes on Memorial Day. His death has resulted in protests around the world against police brutality and racism.