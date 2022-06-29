GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services confirmed that a school building that closed in 2019 will be leased to the federal government for five years to house migrant children.

WFMY in Greensboro reported on Tuesday that The American Hebrew Academy, a school that abruptly closed in 2019 after 18 years, will start housing migrants in July. The site of the former school has 31 buildings and 35 resident staff apartments.

The Unaccompanied Children program through the Office of Refugee Resettlement will provide this transitional housing for children who have come across the border alone from Mexico.

WFMY said leaders first discussed the idea with the federal government in May 2021, but nothing came of the talks until Tuesday.

The five-year lease will give officials time to provide educational support, WFMY reported.

As of Feb., nearly 10,000 students are in the care of DHHS, with nearly two-thirds of them being older than 14.