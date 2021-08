Seismograph for earthquake detection or lie detector is drawing chart. 3D rendered illustration.

CENTERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A minor earthquake was reported Saturday morning in the area of Centerville, south of Summerville, by the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed the low-magnitude 1.75 earthquake in Centerville at approximately 6:02 a.m.

Those who believed to have felt the earthquake can report it on the USGS website. More information can be found on the page as well.