LINDEN, N.C. (WNCN) — A 15-month-old girl who was reported missing Friday after nearly a month has been found safe, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday morning.

Deputies said Raylee Marie Reed’s disappearance was reported on Friday, 28 days after she was reportedly last seen on July 14.

The sheriff’s office said she was believed to be with 55-year-old Lawrence Rexal America after custody rights were revoked for Violet Reed, a family member in Linden.

Raylee Marie Reed (Courtesy Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

Saturday night, deputies said they were looking for and wanted to “speak with” him, along with Brandy Marie America, 27, of Linden.

At about 10:45 p.m. Saturday, deputies said America called the sheriff’s office to report that he had Reed.

By 11:15 p.m., they said he handed her over to the sheriff’s office.

Raylee Marie Reed is safe and is no longer missing, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Lawrence America and Brandy America are cooperating with the investigation and are no longer wanted for questioning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Special Victims Unit Detective J.C. Jones at (910) 677-5457 or the Watch Commander after hours at (910) 677-5432. To remain anonymous, contact Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).