LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA (WCBD) – A man reported missing last week out of Charleston County was killed in a gunfight with deputies in Alabama.

According to Charleston Police, Lucius Gibbs was last seen in Charleston on June 6. His family reported him missing one day later. CPD said that he was driving a white Ford F-150.

On June 9, the sheriff’s office in Lee County, Alabama responded to reports of a drunk driver on Highway 280. A witness said someone in a white Ford F-150 “was swerving across lanes and had run off the road into a ditch.”

Responding deputies approached the truck and found Gibbs asleep at the wheel. They also saw a rifle in the passenger’s seat.

The deputies called for backup and a few minutes later, saw the truck backing out of the ditch. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said that while backing out, Gibbs fired a shot at the deputies.

The deputies returned fire and approached the truck.

When deputies found Gibbs, they said he had a handgun in one hand and a semi-automatic shotgun with an extended magazine in the seat beside him.

Gibbs appeared to be hit, so EMS was requested. EMS confirmed that Gibbs died on scene.

The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation is investigating, per protocol.