Missing Charleston woman, another man found dead in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A missing Charleston woman and another man have been found dead at a home in Spartanburg County, according to Charleston Police.

28-year-old Celia Sweeney had been reported missing Friday by co-workers and friends.

Charleston Police responded to her home to find that she and her car were missing. Her abandoned car was found late Saturday night, police said.

Buddy Carr (From: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)

Police said they identified a person of interest in the case, 32-year-old Buddy Carr of Spartanburg.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division were called to assist in the investigation.

According to Charleston Police, both Carr and Sweeney were found dead at a home on Ohenry Drive in Spartanburg County.

The Spartanburg County Coroner said that Sweeney’s cause of death is blunt force trauma to the head and her death has been ruled a homicide.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating Carr’s death.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200.