Missing man walks with 2 canes, has possible cognitive impairment

ST PAULS, NC (WBTW) – The sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help finding a missing man who is blind in one eye and walks with two canes.

Pablo Hernandez, 75, of St. Pauls, was last seen in the area of Gentle Winds Dr., St. Pauls at about 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Hernandez is 5’03” in height and weighs 240 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair. Hernandez walks with two canes and is blind in one eye.

Hernandez is driving a dark blue 2003 F150 with North Carolina license plate number DHR-6338. The truck has a Cuban flag in the rear window.

The public is asked to be on the lookout for Hernandez, who is believed to suffering from a cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Hernandez is asked to contact Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.