CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man’s body was found Sunday after he went into the water at Lake Norman and failed to resurface, according to N.C. Wildlife Law Enforcement.

Officials said he went missing in the water at around 3 p.m. Saturday, and his body was found about 4:30 p.m. Sunday. He was not wearing a life jacket.

N.C. Wildlife said the man was on a pontoon boat with a group of people at the time. They are unsure if he jumped or fell into the water.

Those people he was with attempted to rescue him, but they were unsuccessful in their attempts.

First responders went to the scene after receiving calls regarding the situation. Upon arrival, they began searching for the man.

Search and rescue efforts were paused Saturday night around 8:30 p.m. as bad weather was forecasted to move into the area. The harsh wind was said to hamper efforts in the search area.