HARPERS CREEK, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A mother and her 8-year-old son who were reported missing on a Caldwell County hiking trail have been found, officials confirm to Queen City News.

Emergency crews said they began searching for the mother and her child after the two were last seen Sunday afternoon hiking in the Harpers Creek Trail area.

Caldwell County Emergency Management said April Tester and her son, Desmond split from their family at the trailhead around 5 p.m. Sunday, April 24, and never met back with them.

Officials described the two as novice hikers that were not dressed for an overnight stay.

Officials told Queen City News that the hikers were found eight miles from the trailhead after nearly 18 hours with no food or water.

The woman and child were checked out by medics and released to go home.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Corrections (K-9), Collettsville, Gamewell, Patterson, Little River, North Catawba Fire Depts, and Emergency Services Special Operations Team assisted with the search.