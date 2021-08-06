Missing North Carolina woman found ‘entombed’ in concrete in her basement, police search for caretaker

LINVILLE FALLS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A 70-year-old North Carolina woman reported missing last month was found Monday “entombed in concrete” inside of her home’s basement, according to the Avery County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Lynn Keene was reported missing on July 30th by family members who had lasted talked to her on June 14.

Avery County detectives said Keene’s home was secured and her 2000 Lincoln Town Car was not at home. Her and the car were entered into the state data base in an attempt to find her.

On Monday, August 2, authorities said Cherokee Police Department officers told Avery County detectives that they had found Keene’s car in Cherokee. The car was reportedly locked and the keys were found underneath the driver’s seat.

Avery detectives then obtained a search warrant for Keene’s home in Linville Falls and searched her home. Remains were found entombed in concrete in the basement.

An autopsy report identified the remains as the missing woman and ruled her death as a homicide. Authorities said she did not die by natural causes.

Investigators identified Keene’s live-in caretaker Elizabeth Freeman has a person of interest in connection with her death. Freeman may also be going by the name Elizabeth Carserino of South Carolina.

Deputies said Freeman is 53-years-old, 5’4” tall and about 200 pounds. She has shoulder-length sandy blond hair.

Freeman is currently wanted on charges of larceny of a motor vehicle, financial card theft and identity theft.

Authorities said she could be in the Dorchester County, S.C. or Cummings, GA area. She has family in both areas.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Detective Tim Austin with the Avery County Sheriff’s Office at 828-733-2071, extension 1205.