PEMBROKE, NC (WBTW) – Police in Pembroke are searching for a missing woman last seen earlier this month.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the Pembroke Police Department is searching for Brittany Locklear. Locklear was last seen on November 2.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Locklear is asked to contact Pembroke Police Department at (910) 521-4333.