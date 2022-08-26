GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two 16-year-old boys were found dead in Graham on Thursday after an 18-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital, according to a Graham Police Department news release.

Around 1 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of East Hanover Road when they were told about shots being fired. Also at the scene were Burlington police, Alamance County deputies, SBI and the district attorney’s office.

A second caller reported a person with a gunshot wound. When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old man who had been shot.

He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Initial information provided did not indicate that there were any other victims.

Around 9:45 a.m., Graham police say Burlington officers told them about a missing person case that had a possible connection to the shooting in Graham.

Graham detectives responded again to Graham Village Apartments to canvass the area for more information and evidence.

Around 11 a.m., the detectives found the bodies of two 16-year-old boys in a wooded area behind the apartment complex.

A woman who FOX8 spoke to and chose to remain unidentified said the neighborhood is normally quiet.

“We see people walking down the street, kind of know each other, so it’s really sad that this is coming to this part of the town,” she said. “It’s definitely…frightening that it’s so close to our residence.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (336) 570-6711 and speak directly to Captain Flood with the Criminal Investigations Division. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Alamance County Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.