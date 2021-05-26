Robeson County woman last seen driving gray Honda CRV found dead along with other person

FAIRMONT, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County woman who was reported missing Tuesday was found dead Wednesday at home in Fairmont along with one other person, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Lucille Christian, 71, of Fairmont, was reported missing by family members on Tuesday night, according to Major Damien McLean with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Christain was found dead at a home on Bailey Road along with 69-year-old Jerome McKellar, according to deputies.

Deputies responded to a call during the investigation with a tip that Christian’s Honda CRV was at McKellar’s home. Investigators forced the door of the home open and the home was being powered by a generator, deputies said.

A cause of death has not been released and the deaths remain under investigation.

