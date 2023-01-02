ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The search for a missing teen in Alamance County is over after the teen was found in need of help.

Cody Brammer was found just before 10 a.m. walking through a neighbor’s yard on Mine Creek Road, one of the areas that they expanded their search radius into when they resumed their search this morning, around a mile from his home.

A neighbor tells FOX8 that she heard some sounds and saw him wandering in the field behind her home. He appeared to be lost, and when she checked on him, he told her he was hungry. She got him some food, hot chocolate, socks and a blanket.

Officials say Cody is in good condition but he was evaluated by EMS just in case. His family is asking for privacy.

According to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, Cody Brammer was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at his home on Darrell Davis Road in Burlington. He was reported missing around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

The search had to pause Sunday night into Monday morning due to the fog, which the sheriff’s office said interfered with their efforts.

His family took to social media asking the community to help find Cody, 17 years old and last seen in a gray shirt and pajama pants. According to a representative with the sheriff’s office, his parents are deceased and his aunt and uncle have custody.

They believe he doesn’t know the area very well.

The sheriff’s office has no reason to believe Cody would have gotten into a vehicle, so they have search grids set up around Darrell Davis Road up Union Ridge Road. They describe Cody as having “special needs” which is driving the urgency in the search efforts.

Crews picked up the search around 9 a.m. and are expanding the search area a little further north of Darrell Davis Road, near Mine Creek Road.

Officials asked anyone who might have an outbuilding or an unlocked car to check to see if Cody tried to find shelter. They appreciate offers for volunteers to help search but ask that it be left to trained professionals.