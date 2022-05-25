CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An inmate who was erroneously released from the Mecklenburg County Jail was found and returned to custody on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Quay Davis was released by mistake on May 9 after his court information was entered incorrectly and omitted a writ hold.

Deputies have been searching for Davis since they were notified of the error. The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office had the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service, who located Davis in east Charlotte.

“MCSO has expended time and resources attempting to locate Davis after he was mistakenly released from our custody,” said Sheriff McFadden. “I’m so thankful for the collaboration and assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service to return Mr. Davis to custody.”

There is still an internal investigation regarding the release. However, the sheriff’s office said there are no additional details available.