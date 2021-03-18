Mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic visiting Robeson County this week

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The University of North Carolina Pembroke’s Mobile Vaccine Clinic will have two stops in Robeson County this week.

The clinic will be parked from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the St. Joseph Miracle Revival Center, located at 4657 Daniel McLeod Road in Red Springs. Appointments are available every 15 minutes. To register for an appointment, call Zenovera Leak at (910) 843-9093.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, the clinic will be at Fairmont First Baptist Church, located at 301 N. Main Street in Fairmont. To register, call Michelle Bethea at (910) 599-2317.

Vaccines are free and only available for eligible individuals under the current phases, which include health care workers, frontline employees and older adults.