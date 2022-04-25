TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount mother and her boyfriend charged in the deaths of the mother’s two children appeared in court Monday.

Zharia Noel and Ahmene Butler spent nearly 10 minutes in front of the judge Monday morning. During the appearance, the judge appointed lawyers for both of them.

A make-shift memorial for Amariah and Kamryn sits in front of the Rocky Mount home (Nick Sturdivant).

Police say EMS crews found Noel’s two children, 1-year-old Amariah and 3-month-old Kamryn, unresponsive in a parked car Saturday.

The children were pronounced dead at the hospital.

Arrest warrants obtained Monday by CBS 17 accuse both Noel and Butler of intentionally hurting and ultimately killing both children. It also accuses them of leaving burns, marks, and bruises on the children’s bodies.

Both Noel and Butler are each out on $100,000 bond. The judge set their next court date for May 11.