ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount mother and her boyfriend were charged Saturday after the deaths of her baby son and toddler daughter, police said.

The incident was reported about 9:20 a.m. as an “assist EMS call” in the 900 block of Drew Street, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.

According to police, EMS crews took a 3-month-old boy and his 1-year-old sister, to UNC Nash Healthcare. They were pronounced dead at the hospital. Police later classified the deaths as homicides. The names of the children have not been released.

Zharia Noel and Ahmene Butler, both 21, were charged with two counts each of involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse, police said. They were both given a $100,000 unsecured bond.

Police said the case is still under investigation.

“Further charges may be pending, awaiting the reports from the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s office,” police said.