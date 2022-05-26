LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A mother was charged after she went missing with her three children early Wednesday morning in Laurens County.

According to the Lauren County Sheriff’s Office, Leslie Heather Burns and her three children, ranging in age from 4 years to 5 months old, were last seen at their home around 1:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m. on Fairview Road near the Hickory Tavern community.

Burns and her three children were found safe shortly before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening, according to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

Burns was arrested and charged with three counts of unlawfully placing a child at risk.

She is currently being held in the Laurens County Detention Center.