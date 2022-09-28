ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A mother in a wheelchair was hit by a car and died in a DWI crash Tuesday night in Roxboro, North Carolina, police said.

The incident was reported at 8:10 p.m. on Hurdle Mills Road near Cleveland Lane, according to a news release from Roxboro police.

Connie Holloway, 59, who was in a wheelchair when she was hit by a vehicle, was found dead near the road, the news release said.

Police said officers later determined that Lindsey Carver, 80, was driving the vehicle that hit Holloway.

Carver is charged with DWI and felony death by motor vehicle, the news release reads.

“The investigation is ongoing while we work diligently to determine all factors,” Roxboro police Capt. Chris Dickerson said in the news release.

Carver is being held in the Person County Jail in North Carolina.

Police encourage anyone with information about the incident to call the Roxboro Police Department at 336-599-8345 or the Tip Line at 336- 322-6072.