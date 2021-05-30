Mom with kids in SUV crashes into home in North Carolina after she’s hit by crossfire

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A mother in Durham, North Carolina, was shot four times while driving on Berwyn Avenue, causing her SUV to crash into a house.

It happened just after 5 p.m. Friday. The mother told CBS 17 she had her three young children in the car with her when bullets flew into her SUV. She said she was shot four times, which caused her to lose control of the SUV and plow into a home in the 700 block of Berwyn Avenue.

“I heard gunshots and went outside and saw a car had hit a house,” said Markela Joseph, who lives in the neighborhood. Joseph, a nurse, ran over to the car to help the woman who had been shot.

“She had a towel, and I was just trying to apply pressure and make sure she was OK,” Joseph said.

“After that was complete, she said ‘I’m just worried about my kids.’ And I said, ‘your kids?’ I had no idea that the three children were in the back on the floor of her car, and they were all huddled together.”

The children were not hurt in the shooting, which happened as people in two other vehicles were firing at each other – and stray bullets hit the SUV and mother.

Josephine Hayes, 82, lives at the home the woman’s SUV hit. She said the car just missed hitting her by a few feet.

“All of a sudden I heard what I thought were firecrackers,” Hayes said. “The next thing I knew I heard the SUV hit the awning of my house and came right through the wall of my living room. I hit the floor, not knowing what on earth was going on.”

The crash took out the TV she was watching and just missed the chair she was sitting in by a few feet.

“I’m thankful I’m still alive, because all I could see was that SUV coming toward me,” Hayes said. “Why hasn’t something been done about this before today? This is not the first time something like this has happened in Durham.”

Hayes, who is taying with loved ones until her home is repaired, said city leaders need to do something about gun violence before more people get hurt.

“You’ve got to stop packing your pockets with this money, and come and rescue us,” Hayes said. “You’re not safe, even in your own house watching TV and eating. This has got to stop — how many more innocent people are going to be displaced?”

The mother who was shot was taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries. Police have not released any details on any possible suspects in this case.