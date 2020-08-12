Moncks Corner town councilman resigns after racist Facebook post depicting Hillary Clinton in blackface

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A Moncks Corner town councilman has resigned amid backlash over a racist Facebook post.

Chadwick Sweatman has since deleted his post which included an image of Hillary Clinton in blackface with the text “Dear Joe, I’m still available.”

Sweatman posted an apology on his page which reads in part:

“Yesterday evening, I shared a picture of Hillary Clinton depicted as a black woman. My post, intended as a political jab, that Mrs. Clinton would likely do anything and everything to get back in the White House, was deemed offensive to some of my friends, their friends, and various activist groups.”

Source: Facebook

He went on to say that “in no way, shape, or fashion was the post intended to create racial divide or further enhance racial tensions in our area or great nation.”

Sweatman later deleted his Facebook page.

Local activists spoke out about the racist Facebook post to the Town of Moncks Corner, saying “it is egregious that someone is to represent the citizens of our city and serve as a councilman, would post something to reprehensible. This is beyond tasteless and insensitive.”

Moncks Corner Mayor Michael Lockliear released a statement saying the town is committed to inclusion representative of all of Moncks Corner’s citizens.

His statement said: “We have worked hard over the past several years to build bridges and increase understanding. Our efforts include racial bias training for all Town employees, community outreach events in the neighborhoods that we serve, regular meetings with local community leaders, and proactive recruitment of minority employees. The Facebook post by Councilmember Sweatman is not representative of our values or reflective of these efforts. Recognizing this, he has issued a self-explanatory statement today confirming his resignation from Town Council.”

You can read Sweatman’s statement below:

“I recently posted on Facebook an image of Hillary Clinton in blackface. This was a mistake. My choice in posting the image was never maliciously intended. It was meant to be a joke. In hindsight, I understand it was a poor joke. I know it was offensive to many. I apologize for my decision to post the image.

After considering the matter carefully, I have come to the conclusion that it is in the best interest of my family, my colleagues at the Town of Moncks Corner and my constituents, that I resign as a member of Moncks Corner Town Council effective immediately.

I care about our community too much to cause my momentary lapse in judgment to become a distraction or in any way diminish the very excellent work of our Mayor and Town Council.”