SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A multi-vehicle accident has left traffic backed up and a cow injured in Spartanburg County.

The accident happened near the I-26/ US 176 interchange.



Witnesses tell 7NEWS that a vehicle was stopped due to a cow in the inside lane of interstate 26. That vehicle was rear ended and pushed into the cow.



The cow is alive but injured, according to troopers on the scene.

Troopers believe the female dairy cow fell out of a trailer.