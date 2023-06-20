ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Anderson County man died after a fatal crash involving a moped and deer.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said the crash occurred on June 8th around 11:54 p.m. on Wright School Road in Honea Path.

Investigators said the moped was traveling south when it hit the deer and the driver sustained a critical injury.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident according to the coroner.

EMS treated the driver and he was flown to the hospital where he was placed on life support.

He later succumbed to his injuries on June 10th.

The coroner’s office has identified the driver as 58-year-old Kenny Ray Reece, of Belton.

The investigation was conducted by the Anderson County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.