Moped driver killed after crash with tractor trailer on South Carolina highway

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A moped driver was killed in a crash in Spartanburg County Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at about 6:40 a.m. on Highway 101 near Greenpond Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 2020 moped and the driver of a 2004 Peterbilt tractor trailer were both going south on Highway 101 when the tractor-trailer hit the moped from behind troopers said. The driver of the moped died at the scene.

Officials said the moped driver was not wearing a helmet.