More South Carolina schools set to flout mask mandate ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Hundreds of South Carolina students are already quarantined for COVID-19 at the start of the fall semester as the delta variant has led to a surge in cases.

That’s prompting some local governments to consider whether to require masks in schools in spite of a state budget proviso that bans districts from doing so without risking funding.

Richland County Council voted Monday evening to approve an emergency ordinance to require the face coverings in schools and day cares. It follows a similar measure enacted by the capital city of Columbia.

State Attorney General Alan Wilson has already said the Columbia mandate is against state law.