COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – More than 100 students who are in juvenile jails across South Carolina are getting their high school diplomas.

The Department of Juvenile Justice said a ceremony with caps and gowns will take place Wednesday at the agency’s main prison in Columbia.

DJJ Director Freddie Pough says getting a high school diploma is an important step to show juvenile offenders that education can open up opportunities and change the direction of their lives.