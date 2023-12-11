MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A recovery fund has been established for a Mount Pleasant officer injured in the line of duty.

Patrolman 1st Class Adam Blankenship was trying to cross Hungry Neck Boulevard while in pursuit of a suspect on Friday evening when he was hit by a vehicle and taken to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment.

While it’s unclear what injuries Blankenship sustained in the crash, police said he will have to undergo “many medical procedures and surgeries” in his road to recovery.

The fundraiser, which is facilitated by Serve & Connect, a nonprofit focused on igniting positive change through police-community partnerships, is looking to raise $15,000. As of Monday morning, more than $14,000 had already been raised.

Officials said 100% of the proceeds raised will go toward supporting Blankenship and his family.

Blankenship, a lieutenant in the U.S. Army, has been with the department since March 2022 and is a graduate of The Citadel. He was recently married and lives with his wife and two dogs in Mount Pleasant.

“He was recently commended for his work ethic and his positive engagement with students while working security at a local school,” said Mount Pleasant police said.

The incident happened after Mount Pleasant officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle near Hungry Neck Boulevard and Venning Road and an individual took off on foot. Blankenship was trying to cross the roadway during the chase when he was hit.

The man who ran from police was arrested and identified as Dayvion Eddings, 33. He was charged with second-degree simple possession and resisting arrest and granted a $20,000 bond.