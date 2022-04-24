RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Nearly 260 people were charged with alcohol, drug, firearm, driving and gambling offenses Friday night in a statewide operation, according to North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement officials.

ALE said local, state and federal agencies all assisted in the operation, which resulted in 259 arrests.

“Alcohol use is a factor in many crimes, including violence and dangerous driving,” Bryan House, director of North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement, said. “We partner with and educate businesses on responsible alcohol sales to mitigate the negative impacts on our communities.”

ALE said multiple educational programs were presented to ABC-licensed businesses and employees in the weeks leading up to the operation. The programs included training on common ABC laws, rules and regulations; responsible alcoholic beverage sales; recognizing fake IDs; and best practices for deterring crime.

Authorities said they executed nine search warrants across the state during the operation that resulted in the seizure of fentanyl, crack cocaine, methamphetamines, 77 fake IDs and an illegal distillery. Authorities also seized six firearms, including an AR-15 illegally possessed by a felon.

Authorities said they handed out 597 charges, including 271 related to alcoholic beverages, 98 related to drugs and four related to impaired driving. The charges included 59 total felonies.

According to ALE, an investigation in Havelock led to ABC permits being rejected for a local bar and lounge because of allegations of physical assaults by employees, intoxicated patrons leaving the bar and large fights in the parking lot.

ALE sayid they found an additional 14 ABC-permitted businesses operating in violation of state laws and regulations. ALE agents will report their findings to the ABC Commission, which can fine or suspend violators and revoke their ABC permit.

Agencies involved in the operation included the Greensboro Police Department, Mecklenburg County ABC Board Law Enforcement, Boone Police Department, Lenoir Police Department, Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office, Biscoe Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, NC DMV License and Theft, and United States Homeland Security Investigations.

Cities involved in the operation included Wilmington, Greenville, Durham, Greensboro, High Point, Charlotte, Boone, Conover, Wilkesboro, Lenoir, Fayetteville, Lumberton, Pembroke, Laurinburg, Lenoir, Biscoe, Yanceyville, Sylva, Cullowhee, and Dillsboro.