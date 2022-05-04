CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Investigators said dozens of animals have been taken from the home of two parents facing charges in the death of their 14-year-old daughter in Cherokee County.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said more than 40 animals were seized from the home of David and Bobbie Jo Baynard. Many of the animals, deputies said, added to the unfit living conditions.

It’s a factor that deputies said contributed to the death of the Baynards’ 14-year-old daughter.

Sheriff Steve Mueller said the case is one of the worst he has seen. He said the home was found in “deplorable condition” after the teen with disabilities and health conditions was pronounced dead from neglect.

Her parents, David and Bobbie Jo Baynard, are charged in her death.

“That neglect led to serious medical condition that ultimately caused her death on April 11,” Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said in a news conference on Friday.

Over the weekend, the sheriff’s office said they executed a second search warrant, finding dozens of cats and dogs.

“In the home, the dogs contributed to the deplorable conditions,” Mueller said. “A lot of feces in the home, both from the cats and the dogs; urine, which created a huge ammonia-type smell.”

According to the sheriff’s office, many of the animals were taken to the shelter, while others were taken directly to a veterinarian to be treated.

The sheriff’s office said the condition of the home was unsuitable for any adult, let alone a 14-year-old girl.

“How can a parent allow a child to lay in feces and urine?” Mueller said. “Their own feces and urine, and dog feces and cat feces, and just simply not take care of them. “Here’s a 14-year-old girl that is helpless and couldn’t help herself. She was dependent on her parents to provide her care and they just simply let her down.”

The Baynards are being held at the Cherokee County Detention Center without bond. Deputies expect more charges to be filed.

According to the Cherokee County Animal Shelter, the Humane Society is assisting them with the animals. An employee said as soon as the animals meet health requirements, they will be put up for adoption.