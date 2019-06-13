More than 60 animals rescued after house fire in SC upstate

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – More than 60 animals were rescued after a house fire in Anderson on Wednesday.

According to Anderson Fire Department officials, firefighters responded to a home in the 100 block of Arlington Avenue in reference to a fire with entrapment at around 10:20 a.m.

Fire officials said the entrapment call was in regards to a woman with an oxygen tank who could not get off of the porch.

No injuries were reported, but the woman was taken to an area hospital to be checked out.

The American Red Cross said in a news release that they are assisting two adults following the fire. They are helping provide financial assistance for food, clothing, as well as other essentials.

According to fire officials, they believe the fire was accidental and said they believe it started with a pile of clothes and a discarded cigarette.

Animal control was also called to the scene.

According to an Anderson County P.A.W.S. news release, 47 cats, 13 dogs and six puppies were rescued from the fire and were brought to the shelter.

P.A.W.S. officials said caretakers and veterinarians were workng to “bring the sick, traumatized animals, back to health.”

“Right now, we need citizens to step forward to foster the animals that were already in the shelter— already spayed/neutered, vaccinated, socialized — to make room in the shelter for the ones coming in. It is hard to see all the suffering, but I am proud of my staff and how everyone from City and County animal control, the leaders at the County, shelters from neighboring counties, and private citizens are coming together to help. When you see kittens suffering from smoke inhalation covered in soot and matted up dogs and puppies with infections and ulcers that may have never seen the light of day—it’s tough, but it’s why we get up in the morning.” – DR. KIM SANDERS, DIRECTOR & VETERINARIAN AT P.A.W.S.

Sanders said following the incident, they are asking the community’s help with fostering and adoption of the animals.

According to the release, county officials and Sanders will hold a news conference Friday at 9 a.m. at Anderson County P.A.W.S., located at 1320 Highway 29 in Anderson.

Sanders told us this is the third animal hoarding case in the last two weeks. None of the cases involved animal cruelty.

In the news release, P.A.W.S. officials said 67 cats were seized in the two separate cases.

She said staff members at Anderson County P.A.W.S. will be reporting earlier to the shelter Thursday to clean and to be open to the public on time.

Sanders said the shelter opened at noon Thursday and said if the public would like to help, they can foster, adopt, donate or volunteer.