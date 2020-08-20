More than 7,000 in South Carolina filed new unemployment claims last week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — More than 7,000 people in South Carolina filed initial claims for unemployment insurance last week, according to the SC Department of Employment and Workforce.

Advance numbers for the week ending August 15 totaled 7,255, an increase of 1,334 claims from the week prior. Over the last 22 weeks, the number of initial unemployment claims total 719,704.

Greenville County had the most claims with 689, followed by Richland County with 672 and Charleston County with 440. Horry County had 398 new claims, and Florence County had 238.