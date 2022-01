SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – The South Carolina Emergency Management Division has reported more than 88,000 power outages statewide.

According to SCEMD, as of 10:10 Sunday morning, utilities reported 88,610 power outages across the state of South Carolina.

The highest numbers reported are:

Oconee County – 24%

Newberry County – 20%

Greenwood County – 15%

Lee County – 15%

Abbeville County – 14%

If you are experiencing a power outage, click here to report it.