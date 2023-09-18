FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — More than a dozen people were displaced Sunday after a Fayetteville apartment building was destroyed by fire, officials said.

The fire was reported just after 10:40 a.m. at the North Crossing Apartments at 112 Weatherstone Drive, just off Ramsey Street near Methodist University, according to the Fayetteville Fire Department.

When crews first arrived, they reported seeing “heavy fire” from the third floor of the building, the news release said.

Photo courtesy: American Red Cross

The roof later partially collapsed during the fire. Photos from the scene showed significant damage to the building.

The American Red Cross said it was helping more than a dozen people who were without a place to live because of the fire.

The organization provides emergency financial assistance for needs such as shelter, food, and other relief items. It also provides health and mental health services, and one-on-one support to connect affected residents to additional resources and organizations.

Officials said anyone who wants to help the Red Cross can donate by visiting redcross.org, calling 800-RED-CROSS or texting REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.