COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – More than a dozen birds were killed last week in a fire that destroyed a storage building in Colleton County, authorities said.

That fire, which is believed to have been caused by lightning, killed 15 doves and several ducks, fire officials said. It happened just after 3 p.m. Wednesday along the 1000 block of Nunuville Road.

Via Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Via Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Via Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Via Colleton County Fire-Rescue

The fire in the 20×50 metal shed also destroyed several bird cages, three 55-gallon diesel drums, tools, power equipment and lawn mowers.

Crews used multiple hoses to extinguish the fire and keep it from spreading to nearby buildings.