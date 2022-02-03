More than a dozen headstones found vandalized at historically Black North Carolina cemetery

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators are looking for a suspect or suspects who damaged more than a dozen headstones at a historically Black cemetery in Salisbury.

According to Salisbury Police, more than 16 headstones were found knocked over at Dixonville Cemetery on Old Concord Road Wednesday. It is believed that the damage was not recent, due to the grass that had grown around the fallen headstones.

Investigators believe the last time a city employee had visited the cemetery was October.

According to the City of Salisbury, the 1.7 acres is considered historic and is closed for new burials. The cemetery was deeded to the city in 1874 and there are at least 477 documented people that were buried there since 1914. It is believed more people were buried at the site, however, before records were kept. The oldest headstone at the cemetery dates to 1851.

As of 2022, there are only 28 remaining headstones at the historic cemetery. Aerial photos from the 1960s show that there used to be a lot more standing.