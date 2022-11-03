RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing, but more than a dozen North Carolina lottery players are celebrating after big wins on Wednesday.

While no one hit the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery said many players still had a big reason to celebrate.

There is one new millionaire somewhere in North Carolina after one ticket matched all five white balls to win $1 million. That ticket was purchased at the Sheetz on Charlotte Highway in the Iredell County town of Troutman.

There was also a $100,000 winner sold in Raleigh. Another lucky $3 Power Play ticket — sold at the Food Lion on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh — matched four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. The ticket doubled to $100,000 when the 2X Power Play multiplier hit.

Eleven other $2 tickets matched four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. Those were sold in Charlotte, New Bern, Mebane, Holly Springs, Huntersville, Littleton, Winston-Salem, Yadkinville and Youngsville.

With no jackpot winner on Wednesday, Saturday top prize, the second-largest in the history of Powerball, will be worth $745.9 million in cash, officials said.

The odds of matching numbers on four white balls and the Powerball are 1 in 913,000. The winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.