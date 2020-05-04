More wholesale chicken sales coming to Marion, Laurinburg

(WNCT) – A North Carolina family farm is drawing big crowds for its method of selling chicken to the public.

They’re holding truckload sales in communities across the Carolinas. For the past few weeks, House of Raeford has been taking excess chicken, packing it in bulk, and selling it directly to customers.

Their chicken sales around the Pee Dee a few weeks ago sold out within hours.

Workers make sure everyone is social distancing because of the coronavirus. “We’re trying to do everything by car. No one getting out kind of holding back on that part of it and being as safe as we can be considering the situation,” says Jeff Turnage, trucking operator helping to deliver the chicken.

House of Raeford has lost business because COVID-19 restrictions have closed many restaurants. “The COVID problem going across the nation, we’re having problems moving, it’s kind of like a bottleneck going on right now, restaurants are closed down so it kind of interfered with the chain of shipment,” Turnage said.

This was a way to sell the farm’s products while helping the community. Many people are grateful for this opportunity to get an affordable deal on the chicken during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week, here are the sales in the region:

Thursday, May 7

Marion, SC: 310 Green St., Marion, SC 29571

10:00 AM-1:00 PM – 40 lb Cases – Jumbo Boneless Skinless Breasts $45; Drumsticks $25; Bone-in Skin-on Thighs $25



Friday, May 8

379 North McKinley St., Coats, NC and 1688 S. Main St., Laurinburg, NC

9:00 AM – Cash, Credit, Debit, EBT – 40 lb Thighs or Drumsticks $24.95

Tuesday, May 5

Sumter, SC: Patriots Park, 380 General Dr., Sumter, SC 29150 (Softball parking area)

9:00 AM-12:00 PM – 40 lb Cases – Boneless Skinless Breasts $45; Drumsticks $25; Bone-in Skin-on Thighs $25

Here is a link to more sales outside the region.