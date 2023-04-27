GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — The mother of a teenager found dead in a Greenville County motel room has been charged.

Authorities charged Sonja Larae Campbell, 39, with unlawful conduct toward a child after her son, Landon Poston, was found dead in November 2022 at the InTown Suites on Mauldin Road.

Deputies were originally called to the motel after workers entered the room to evict Campbell and found Poston’s body.

Campbell had been living at the motel with her son when she consumed OxyCodone in an attempt to commit suicide, according to an investigation by the Greenville County sheriff’s and coroner’s offices.

Investigators said the suicide attempt occurred in the presence of Poston, who was autistic, and that he acquired pills and took an excessive amount that caused his death.

Campbell was arrested Wednesday morning and booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.