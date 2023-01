UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies said an investigation is underway after a mother and child were robbed at gunpoint at a gas station in Union County.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched at about 9:22 p.m. Friday to the Li’l Cricket on South Duncan Bypass in regard to a carjacking.

Deputies said the victim stated a man opened her car door, pointed a gun at her, and told her to “get out.”

“I look up and he was hollering get out and get your baby I got to go,” said Melanie, the victim. “It was awful, I was horrified.”

She grabbed her child before he was able to drive off with her Toyota SUV according to deputies.

Almost 30 minutes later, deputies spotted the SUV and attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

The suspect accelerated and a chase ensued into Spartanburg County. Authorities lost sight of the vehicle near Union Street.

The stolen vehicle was later located behind a Spartanburg County residence Saturday.

Melanie said she now wants to warn others in the community.

“Just young women with kids, always lock your doors,” she said. “I never thought that it could happen to me.”

She said she is just thankful her and her child are OK.

“It could have been a lot worse and I’m thankful, always watch your back, always be aware of everything,” Melanie said.

Investigators are still reviewing video footage and gathering information in reference to the ongoing investigation at this time.

Anyone with information should contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 864-429-1611 or Crime Stoppers at 864-427-0800.