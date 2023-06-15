CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A special Bible study was held Wednesday evening to honor the nine parishioners who died during a shooting at Mother Emanuel eight years ago.

The Bible study was the first in a series of commemorative events that will be held over the next nine days.

“On behalf of our pastor, Rev. Eric S.C. Manning, and members of Mother Emanuel, I welcome you here with us,” a church member said at the start of Wednesday’s Emanuel Nine Commemorative Bible Study.

The Bible study was led by guest pastors Jarett Washington and Nelson B. Rivers III, who covered “The Parable of the Sower.”

“The Bible says that Jesus begins in this text of Mark 4 to begin to teach in parables,” Washington said.

This is the same text that was being covered during bible study on June 17, 2015, when the church’s nine members were killed by a white supremacist.

“A farmer casting seed on the ground,” Washington said, “and the seed was then falling on what the Bible says is different kinds of soil.”

The pastors wanted worshippers to take away three key lessons from Wednesday’s session.

“There are three things required of us as professed believers or on the road to becoming a believer,” Nelson III said. “You have to hear the word, receive the word, and act on the word. Jesus is telling us, ‘Hearing is not enough, but you can’t receive it if you never hear it; and when you receive it, if you don’t understand it, you’ll never act on it.”

The pastors who led the bible study say it’s still difficult to talk about the events that transpired at Mother Emanuel eight years ago.

One pastor said he was with one of the victims, the Rev. Clementa Pinckney, a South Carolina senator, just days before the shooting happened.