GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A mother and grandmother were arrested following an altercation that happened outside a Goose Creek school on Monday morning.

Officers with the Goose Creek Police Department were dispatched to Westview Primary School just before 8:00 a.m. for a verbal argument between parents in the school’s parking lot, during which a person brandished a pistol.

Three individuals and two vehicles were involved in the altercation, according to police. They said the aggressors – who were both in the same vehicle – included 43-year-old grandmother Alohyna Green and 24-year-old mother Antonashia Gadsden.

“Gadsden exited the passenger’s side of the vehicle and confronted another female driver. Green then exited the driver’s side of the vehicle and approached alongside Gadsden. At this point, Gadsden brandished a pistol at the victim of the other vehicle,” said officials with Goose Creek PD.

The victim identified the pistol as being a purple handgun. Police said a purple ruger was found during a search of the suspect’s vehicle. Gadsden admitted the gun belonged to her.

A second pistol was located in a purse that belonged to Green. Both were arrested and taken to the Berkeley County Detention Center.

Antonashia Gadsden faces a slew of charges including unlawful carry, carrying weapon on school grounds, drawing weapon in affray, and disturbing schools.

Alohyna Green is charged with public disorderly conduct, carrying weapons on school grounds and unlawful carry.

It’s not clear what led to the altercation.

Monday marked the first day back to class for students in the Berkeley County School District. School officials said morning operations were not impacted and that students were safe.

“This morning during drop-off, you may have witnessed an altercation in the parking lot between adults. District and school leaders are aware of the incident, and law enforcement is addressing the matter,” the school said in a message to parents.

The Goose Creek Police Department is investigating and said it takes incidents like this very seriously.