Mother looking for answers after pregnant daughter shot, killed at SC home

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A pregnant woman was shot and killed in Belton on Feb. 13. Exactly two weeks later, her family is looking for answers.

“We’re picking up small pieces of a puzzle that we’re putting back together again, knowing that when we get it completed, there is still going to be a piece missing and Sabrina isn’t going to be there, neither is her baby,” Bishop said.

Tina Bishop’s daughter, Sabrina Lowery, was shot and killed at her Belton home on Bryon Circle. She was 37 weeks pregnant, and her baby didn’t make it.

“My mind is running rapid. It’s running wild. My thoughts are going like 100 mph and all the speculations or suggestions or ideas of what could have happened or what could possibly be going on has set up camp in my mind,” Bishop told News13’s sister station WSPA 7 News.

Bishop told 7 News Lowery was a beautiful person and an amazing mother who was thrilled to be adding another addition to her family.

“She loved people. She loved her children. Sabrina was far more of a mother, and a better mother, than I ever could have been or I ever had been,” Bishop said.

Now, the family wants justice. They want to know why Lowery was killed.

“I hope every time they close their eyes, they see her face and that they ask for forgiveness because they’re the ones who should be asking for forgiveness,” Lowery’s Aunt Denise Hamby said.

And even though Bishop is overwhelmed with grief right now, forgiveness is on her mind.

“My hope is that somebody will know something, even the smallest detail. I forgive whoever did this because I have to, because I want to, because that’s what I would want my family be able to do. I want peace in our lives and peace in our family,” Bishop said.

Tamell Nash, 33, was also shot and killed outside of the home that day. Deputies said they are still actively investigating this case.

Anyone with information about that night is urged to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department at (864) 260-4400.

A memorial service will be held this Saturday at 2 p.m. for Lowery at Cleveland Park in Greenville. Anyone attending is encouraged to bring a teddy bear that can be donated to children in need.

The family also asked for whoever shared the photo of Lowery in her casket on social media to please take it down and stop sharing it.

