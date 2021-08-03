Mother of Charleston Olympian Raven Saunders has died, family says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The mother of a Charleston track and field Olympian has died.

Clarissa Saunders, the mother of shot put silver medalist Raven Saunders, died recently while in Orlando, Florida, her family confirmed to News 2.

Saunders was in Florida attending a watch party for her daughter, Raven, who competed in the Tokyo Olympics.

Family members are working to bring Raven Saunders home from Japan. She tweeted earlier this week she was expected to return to the United States on Thursday.

“My mama was a great woman and will forever live through me,” Saunders said in a tweet Tuesday morning. “My number one guardian angel. I will always and forever love you.”

Saunders, also known as the “Incredible Hulk,” made headlines earlier this week when she made an X symbol during a photo op. When asked what she meant by the symbol, she told the Associated Press that “It’s the intersection of where all people who are oppressed meet.”