Mother of missing Evelyn Boswell has bond raised, TBI agent describes search of home

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Megan Boswell, the mother of the missing 15-month-old Tennesse girl Evelyn Boswell, had her bond increased from $25,000 to $150,000 on Monday, WJHL reports.

Megan is charged with giving false reports.

Special Agent Brian Fraley with the TBI testified in court, saying Megan made multiple false statements which cost investigators time.

This is her first court appearance since authorities discovered what they believe to be the remains of Evelyn.

The remains were found on a property belonging to a family member of Megan in the 500 block of Muddy Creek Road.

Investigators found clothes that matched the description of what Evelyn was last seen wearing. They also found toys, diapers and other child’s clothing.

“The clothing, with the prior interview of Ms. Boswell, the clothing described in that interview was the exact clothing that was found on this child,” Special Agent Fraley said.

An Amber Alert was issued for the child on Feb. 19.

The search for the child extended into North Carolina, with crews at one point searching in Wilkes County.

The remains will be sent for an autopsy and a positive identification, TBI said.

