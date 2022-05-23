HORRY COUNTY S.C. (WBTW) — Families impacted by the baby formula shortage may now have another option.

Mother’s Milk Bank of South Carolina is now offering milk to the public. Previously, the bank only supplied milk to NICU babies in need.

Breast milk donations at the bank have increased by 20% to 25%, allowing it to expand its offerings to families struggling to feed their babies due to the formula shortage.

Mom of three, Jan Nguyen, found out she was an overproducer of breast milk after having her first child. Since then, she’s donated nearly 20,000 ounces of breast milk to the Mother’s Milk Bank of South Carolina.

Her second son, however, died at 37 weeks, but she decided to keep donating.

“What I didn’t realize was how healing that was, and so it helped families and babies, but it also helped myself and my husband kind of get through that,” Nguyen said.

Nguyen said when she first started donating, the bank was trying to build up donors, and now she is happy the bank can provide so much more.

“It’s just amazing work from everybody involved and definitely a labor of love for sure and I’m just really glad, happy and blessed to be a part of it,” Nguyen said.

The milk bank will be selling four-ounce bottles of milk for $20.

The bank is a non-profit, but the manager said the money goes towards staffing, lab testing, equipment and much more.

“With so many parents struggling during this formula shortage, we hope this will help alleviate some stress and give families another safe option in their search,” said Lindsay Millonzi, Mother’s Milk Bank of S.C manager.

Families interested in buying from the milk bank can go to the organization’s website and scroll down to ‘Get involved’ or call 843-792-5415.

Once families reach out, a milk bank team member will call to go over the requirements and the process.